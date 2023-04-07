Northeast Investment Management Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,317 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.6% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $120.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,256,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237,046. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day moving average is $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

