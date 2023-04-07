Northeast Investment Management Sells 1,584 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,693 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.7% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.36.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,221. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.87. The stock has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $284.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

