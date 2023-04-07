Northeast Investment Management Sells 1,739 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.05. 5,024,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,952,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

