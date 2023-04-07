Northeast Investment Management Sells 6,030 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.26. 1,317,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,885. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $285.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 in the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.04.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

