Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 98,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,963. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $537.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $31,398.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,156.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $31,398.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,156.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,298 shares of company stock valued at $164,412. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

