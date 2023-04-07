Northstar Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 225,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 97,397 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 348,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,573. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $53.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

