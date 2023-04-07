Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.25. 21,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,631. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.04. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $261.80 and a 12-month high of $378.78.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

