Northstar Asset Management LLC Invests $212,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 633 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 60.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,574,000 after buying an additional 2,065,830 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $469,029,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after buying an additional 594,474 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

S&P Global Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.86. 1,309,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $416.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.84.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

