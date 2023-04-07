Northstar Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 40,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $76.87. 8,640,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,287,352. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.66. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

