Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,120. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $240.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.41. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

