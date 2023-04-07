Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.15. 3,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Northway Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69.

Northway Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northway Financial, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It also provides general commercial banking services and offers commercial, construction, real estate mortgages, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Conway, NH.

See Also

