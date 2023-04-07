NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cormark decreased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.50.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NWH.UN stock opened at C$8.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.06. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$8.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.