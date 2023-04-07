NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,345. NovaGold Resources has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 33.17 and a quick ratio of 33.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.46.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $78,243.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,778.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 367,773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 37.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

