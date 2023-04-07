Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Novavax were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 41.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 29.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Novavax by 239.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 50,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

Novavax Price Performance

NASDAQ NVAX traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $8.46. 8,938,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,379. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $76.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($11.18) earnings per share. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

