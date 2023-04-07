Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $13.92 Per Share

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $13.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.10. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $14.75 per share.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

NYSE NUE opened at $145.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.73. Nucor has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 7.10%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

