Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Achieves $347.55 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $347.55 million and approximately $21.09 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,882.03 or 0.06701191 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00064515 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00021710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00040419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017475 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org."

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

