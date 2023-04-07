Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ONB. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONB traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,431. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $622.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,271.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 9,308 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $165,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 204,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,271.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 472.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.