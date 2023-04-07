OmniaVerse Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $414,100.00 Billion (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $334,252.82 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 48.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

