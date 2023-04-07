ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $139,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,512 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

