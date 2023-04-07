Ontology Gas Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Ontology Gas token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $104.71 million and $51.49 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas launched on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,792,143 tokens. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

