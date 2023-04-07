Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simulations Plus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Simulations Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

SLP stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.96 million, a P/E ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 0.54. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 16,352 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $626,935.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 16,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $626,935.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,915,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,954,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,352 shares of company stock worth $3,038,026 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,651,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,176,000 after buying an additional 32,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.