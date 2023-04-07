Oppenheimer Lowers Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.77.

ONCT opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 845,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 728,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 336,066 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 205,312 shares during the period. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

