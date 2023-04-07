Oppenheimer Lowers Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.77.
Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance
ONCT opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.57. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.
Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.