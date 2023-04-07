OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) & Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Head-To-Head Comparison

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 1.57% 0.25% 0.07% Carbon Streaming N/A -14.69% -12.01%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $452.86 million 0.50 $7.10 million ($0.08) -25.75 Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 563.42 -$12.90 million $1.68 1.07

This table compares OppFi and Carbon Streaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for OppFi and Carbon Streaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 Carbon Streaming 0 1 4 0 2.80

OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.45%. Carbon Streaming has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 161.11%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than OppFi.

Volatility and Risk

OppFi has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -68.13, suggesting that its stock price is 6,913% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OppFi beats Carbon Streaming on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

