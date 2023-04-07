Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 25,940 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,940 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,636,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,989,000 after buying an additional 1,308,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

