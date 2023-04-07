Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $641.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $595.32. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

