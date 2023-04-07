Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,877 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 109,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 74,466 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.48%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

