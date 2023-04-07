Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,349 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,811,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $79.23 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.