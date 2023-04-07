Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $10.26 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,225 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,785,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 932,034 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.