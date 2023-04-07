Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $8.50 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of J. M. Smucker worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $156.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.09.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

