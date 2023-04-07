Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 173.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Humana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.4% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Stock Up 0.7 %

HUM stock opened at $519.97 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $508.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

