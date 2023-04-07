Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,370 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,055,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,082,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 1.5 %

AZO opened at $2,530.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,464.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,410.24. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,540 shares of company stock worth $98,690,933. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.