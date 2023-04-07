Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 18,423 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,423 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 33,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

