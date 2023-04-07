Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,653 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $131.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $145.54.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. FBN Securities decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.38.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

