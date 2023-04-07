Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,867 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Up 0.2 %

HSY stock opened at $259.87 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $261.17. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.