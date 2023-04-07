Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

PPBI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 697,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,422. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 36,965 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,475,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 22,118 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

