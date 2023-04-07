PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.86.

A number of research firms have commented on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ PACW opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $40.28.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

In other news, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at $184,799.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Articles

