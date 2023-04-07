PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 44.18% from the stock’s current price.

PACW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.

Shares of PACW traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $9.71. 8,859,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,928,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97.

In related news, Director C William Hosler purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP William J. Black purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $267,410.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director C William Hosler purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

