Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,113.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,219 shares of company stock valued at $35,766,357. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of PANW stock opened at $191.93 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,617.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.03.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

