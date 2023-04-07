Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 2.2 %

Pan American Silver stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $30.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.59.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -24.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

