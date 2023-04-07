Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Trading Down 7.4%

Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK – Get Rating) was down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.62). Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 179,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.67).

Pao Novatek Trading Down 7.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Pao Novatek Company Profile

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

