Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,721 shares of company stock worth $2,529,168 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $435.70. 363,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $428.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.683 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.08.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

