Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Prologis by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 23.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Prologis by 46.6% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.75. 2,104,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.28.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Prologis’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

