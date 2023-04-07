Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,017 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 91,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,841 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.68.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,150. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.11. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

