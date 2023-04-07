Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,815 shares of company stock worth $5,776,530. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $86.90. 3,556,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average of $80.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.