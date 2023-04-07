Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,796 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,418 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 10,973 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,086,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

