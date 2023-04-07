Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,429 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.7 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.10. 1,930,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.66. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

