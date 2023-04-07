Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,558,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,481 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,704,000 after acquiring an additional 119,444 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.68. 2,860,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,828. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,076.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.