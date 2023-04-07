Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 572 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 108,387 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after buying an additional 156,532 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.62.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.86. 1,291,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,617. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,251 shares of company stock worth $7,500,806 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.