Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.2% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,274. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.43. The firm has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.86.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

