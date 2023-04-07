Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,728 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $312.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.87. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.